MHLU will close for the holidays, but will continue to monitor COVID-19 cases
CTVNewsLondon.ca News Acquisitions Editor
Tammy Heisel
The Middlesex-London Health Unit reminds the public that their offices in London and Strathroy will close as of Friday until Tuesday, January 4.
MLHU will continue to respond to COVID-19 cases and outbreaks throughout their holiday closure.
While offices will close at noon on Friday, their office lines will be open on December 29 and 30 from 8:30am – 4:30pm and from 8:30am until noon on December 31.
Regular office hours return as of 8:30am on Tuesday, January 4.
