Mi'kmaq group to launch mark of authenticity logo in 2022 for art, cultural products
A Nova Scotia Indigenous rights group is in the process of creating a mark of authenticity for art and tourism experiences created and owned by the Mi'kmaq community.
The Mi'kmaq Rights Initiative in Millbrook, N.S., says it hopes to roll out the authenticity logo in 2022 in time for the tourism season.
Cultural tourism project manager Shannon Monk says the group is gathering data and feedback on what the logo should look like, as well as on the process through which authentication status will be given.
She says the logo will apply to several art and cultural products created or owned by Mi'kmaq entrepreneurs, including cultural experiences, artwork and crafts.
The logo could also be used for facilities owned by various Mi'kmaq bands.
Monk says lending a level authenticity to Mi'kmaq cultural products is important to the community to protect its resources.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 26, 2021.
---
This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.
-
New Brunswick parents have mixed feelings about sending children back to the classroomAs parents in New Brunswick prepare to send their children back to school in less than two weeks, some are concerned as COVID-19 cases continue to jump in the province.
-
Woman killed in rollover near Lloydminster, Sask.A woman is dead after a single-vehicle rollover outside of Lloydminster.
-
Blue Angels ready to take to the skies at Airshow London 2021Thousands will be looking to the skies this weekend as Airshow London 2021 kicks off Friday. One of the main attractions will be the world renowned U.S. Navy Blue Angels.
-
Fatal ATV rollover leaves woman dead in rural Sask.A woman is dead following an ATV rollover in Tramping Lake.
-
Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for TorontoResidents are being warned of the possibility of torrential rainfall leading to localized flooding, with 90 km/h wind gusts and nickel size hail.
-
High-risk exposure to COVID-19 on recent Air Canada flight to TimminsThe Porcupine Health Unit is releasing information related to a positive case of COVID-19 that poses a risk to others.
-
Two new COVID-19 related deaths in Sask., 158 additional cases reportedSaskatchewan reported two more deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday and 158 new cases.
-
Canada's Natalie Spooner embraces challenges inside and outside of hockeySpooner's willingness to put herself in situations where she might fail before a live or television audience reflects a courage that serves her in hockey.
-
Essex Conservative candidate Chris Lewis launches re-election campaignThe incumbent member of parliament for the riding of Essex had launched his campaign for re-election.