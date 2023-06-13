Michael Andlauer to become new owner of the Ottawa Senators

A group led by Toronto businessman Michael Andlauer will be the new owner of the Ottawa Senators.

Senators Sports and Entertainment says it has entered into an agreement to sell 90 per cent of the club to an entity controlled by Andlauer. Andlauer's group includes several prominent local partners, including Farm Boy partner and special advisor Jeff York and the Malhotra family, owners of Claridge Homes.

"My family and I are very excited to be a part of the Ottawa Senators Hockey Club," Andlauer said in a statement released by the Senators.

"I believe that the Senators' fanbase is one of the most passionate in the league and I'm excited to take the franchise's success both on and off the ice to the next level."

Anna and Olivia Melnyk, through the Melnyk Estate, will retain a 10 per cent interest in the club, according to the Senators.

York confirmed to CTV News Ottawa that Andlauer has won the bid for the Senators, and he is part of the group involved in the new ownership team.

"This is a great day for the city of Ottawa," York told CTV News Ottawa's Graham Richardson.

The Malhotra family told CTV News Ottawa's Graham Richardson Ottawa that the family, owners of Claridge Homes, are also part of the ownership group.

Postmedia, which first reported the sale of the club, says the deal is worth $950 million, the highest price ever paid for an NHL club.

Last fall, Sportico reported the value of the Ottawa Senators was $655 million, ranking 27th in the 32-team league.

"The short and long-term future of the team is incredibly bright, and I look forward to getting to know the team, the fanbase and the community," Andlauer said.

Andlauer is currently a minority owner of the Montreal Canadiens and a member of the NHL's board of governors.

The chairman and governor of the Ottawa Senators says the sale is a "momentous day for the national capital region."

"Michael represents everything we could have hoped to find coming into this process - a passionate owner who is committed to Ottawa," Sheldon Plener said in a statement.

"I want to thank Anna and Olivia Melnyk for their dedication and support to the board of directors and executors of the estate during this process. We would also like to recognize the ongoing efforts of the National Hockey League and the outstanding work of Galatioto Sports Partners."

The sale still needs to be approved by the NHL's board of governors.

The board of directors for Senators Sports and Entertainment announced on Nov. 4 that a process had been initiated for the sale of the club and Canadian Tire Centre. A condition of the sale would be that the team remains in Ottawa.

Four groups submitted bids to buy the Senators by the May 15 deadline to New York-based Galatioto Sports Partners. Toronto-area businessmen Jeffrey and Michael Kimel, Steve Apostolopoulos and L.A. entrepreneur Neko Sparks submitted the three other bids.

Andlauer takes over the club as negotiations continue between the Senators and the National Capital Commission to build a new arena at LeBreton Flats, just west of downtown Ottawa.

Last June, the NCC announced the Senators won the bid to build a new arena at LeBreton Flats. In January, NCC CEO Tobi Nussbaum said the NCC expected a formal lease to be signed in the fall of 2023.

"We are pleased that the group led by Michael Andlauer has entered into an agreement to purchase the Ottawa Senators Hockey Club," an NCC spokesperson said in a statement to CTV News Ottawa Tuesday afternoon.

"We look forward to working with Mr. Andlauer and his partners on a lease agreement for a future major events centre at LeBreton Flats, building on our existing Memorandum of Understanding."

'GREAT DAY'

Mayor Mark Sutcliffe says the new ownership is "very exciting" for the club and the city.

"Everything that I have heard about Michael Andlauer is he's a great guy and he's already in the National Hockey League as a part owner of the Montreal Canadiens, so he knows what he's doing," Sutcliffe told CTV News Ottawa.

"I'm glad to see there's some local owners connected to the team as well; so I'm really excited to work with the new ownership and make sure that the Senators continue to thrive in our city."

Former Senators players and fans reacted to word that Andlauer and his group will be the new owners of the Ottawa Senators.

"It’s a great day for the Ottawa Senators organization and for the all the fans who have patiently waited for this! Exciting times ahead," Marc Methot, former Senators player and TSN 1200 broadcaster, said on Twitter.

Former Senators player Jason York says this is "great for the city."

"Big reason Michael Andlauer wanted the Senators is because he wants to win a Stanley Cup in Ottawa, which is incredible," York said on Twitter. "He also has local people in the Ottawa community as part of his ownership group which is also great for the city & huge for the future of the franchise."

Kelli Milligan was relieved to hear about the new ownership after months of discussions.

"It's nice that it has come to a close and we can prepare for the season in September."

Sutcliffe says he met with Andlauer during the sale process.

"We had a great conversation and what he said that really appealed to me is that he said he's a hockey fan and his dream is to win the Stanley Cup as the owner of the Ottawa Senators. I get chills just saying that now because I think that would be so great for our city," Sutcliffe said.

"I think it's great for the city of Ottawa to have this kind of strong ownership."

While Senators fans are excited about the new chapter, some are wondering what would have happened if a celebrity was part of the ownership.

"Snoop Dogg would have been cool; Ryan Reynolds would have been cool," Brandon Plant, host of Sens Talk, said.

"But all I care about is an owner with deep pockets who can finance the team and put a successful team on the ice.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Leah Larocque, Jackie Perez and Graham Richardson