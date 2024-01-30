Michael Ball out as Riders' play-by-play voice
Digital Journalist - CTV News Regina
David Prisciak
According to an internal memo obtained by CTV News – Michael Ball will no longer serve as the play-by-play voice of the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
However, he will continue in his role as the host of 620 CKRM’s daily sports show “The Sportscage.”
Ball has served as the voice of the Riders for the past two seasons, taking over for Derek Taylor who moved to Winnipeg to be the voice of the Blue Bombers.
Harvard Media did not offer any information in response to CTV News’ request for comment.
“We have no comment,” an emailed response read.
CTV News reached out to the Saskatchewan Roughriders for comment. However, the club deferred to Havard Media.
A replacement for Ball has not yet been named.
