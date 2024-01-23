Michael Bolton show at Caesars Windsor rescheduled due to brain tumour

Caesars Windsor has announced that the Michael Bolton show has been rescheduled.

The concert was scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 17 at 8 p.m., but has been postponed to Thursday, Oct. 17 at 8 p.m.

Bolton issued a statement to his fans on Facebook:

“I want to start by wishing everyone a very happy healthy new year! I also want to share that 2023 ended up presenting me with some very unexpected challenges. Just before the holidays, it was discovered that I had a brain tumor, which required immediate surgery. Thanks to my incredible medical team, the surgery was a success. I am now recuperating at home and surrounded by the tremendous love and support of my family. For the next couple of months, I will be devoting my time and energy to my recovery which means I’ll have to take a temporary break from touring. It is always the hardest thing for me to ever disappoint my fans or postpone a show, but have no doubt I am working hard to accelerate my recovery and get back to performing soon. I am beyond grateful for all the love and support you have so generously shown me through the years. Know that I’m keeping your positive messages in my heart, and I’ll give you more updates as soon as I can,” said the full statement.

Bolton is a multi-Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter and Emmy-nominated performer who has sold more than 65-million records worldwide. Celebrating more than 50 years of contributions to the entertainment industry, Bolton has seen nine studio albums rank in the Top Ten and nine Number One singles.

His greatest hits include “How Am I Supposed to Live Without You”, “When a Man Loves a Woman”, and “Said I Loved You…But I Lied.”

Ticketholders can hold onto their tickets to be honoured on the rescheduled date. Refunds must be requested for any postponed show and are to be handled through the point of purchase.

For tickets redeemed using Caesars Rewards, your tickets will also be valid for the rescheduled date.

Tickets are on sale for the new show date. Ticket purchases can be made through caesarswindsor.com or ticketmaster.ca. The Box Office is open Friday & Saturday from Noon to 8 PM and on Show Days from Noon to 10 PM.

For more information, visit caesarswindsor.com and stay tuned for further details. Guests must be 19 years of age or older to attend concerts and to enter the casino and all other outlets.