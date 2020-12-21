Children and staff at Canuck Place in Vancouver got a festive surprise with an intimate serenade of carols by Michael Bublé and Canucks star Elias Pettersson.

A video posted on the Vancouver Canucks Twitter feed Monday shows the Burnaby-born singer and Pettersson visiting the children’s hospice from the driveway.

Pettersson starts off by ringing some bells to get the attention of those inside, before introducing his “good friend” Michael Bublé to sing some songs.

“A special hello to all you beautiful doctors and nurses, kids, and your beautiful moms and dads and everybody,” Bublé said. “I’m so happy to be here, I wish I could be inside too.”

Bublé carried the singing but did try to get Pettersson involved in “Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer.”

“This next one is all Petey,” Bublé announced.

“That’s not what we agreed to,” Pettersson replied.