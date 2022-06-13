Michael Bublé and John Mulaney coming to Winnipeg

A pair of big-name performers will be gracing the stage in Winnipeg in October.

It was announced on Monday that Michael Bublé and John Mulaney will each be coming to Canada Life Centre.

Winnipeggers will be able to see Bublé on Oct. 7.

His 'Higher' tour includes 11 stops in Canada and will showcase his new album of the same name.

In addition to Winnipeg, Bublé will perform in Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Toronto, Montreal and Moncton.

Tickets for Bublé will go on sale starting June 17.

Mulaney, who started writing for SNL in 2008 and has multiple comedy specials on Netflix, will be taking the stage on Oct. 12 for his show 'John Mulaney: From Scratch.'

Winnipeg is one of 11 Canadian stops for Mulaney, who has already sold out his show in several stops in the U.S.

Tickets for Mulaney also go on sale Friday, June 17 at 10 a.m.