Michael Bublé and John Mulaney coming to Winnipeg
A pair of big-name performers will be gracing the stage in Winnipeg in October.
It was announced on Monday that Michael Bublé and John Mulaney will each be coming to Canada Life Centre.
Winnipeggers will be able to see Bublé on Oct. 7.
His 'Higher' tour includes 11 stops in Canada and will showcase his new album of the same name.
In addition to Winnipeg, Bublé will perform in Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Toronto, Montreal and Moncton.
Tickets for Bublé will go on sale starting June 17.
Mulaney, who started writing for SNL in 2008 and has multiple comedy specials on Netflix, will be taking the stage on Oct. 12 for his show 'John Mulaney: From Scratch.'
Winnipeg is one of 11 Canadian stops for Mulaney, who has already sold out his show in several stops in the U.S.
Tickets for Mulaney also go on sale Friday, June 17 at 10 a.m.
-
Sailors, kayakers rescued after capsizing south of VictoriaThe U.S. Coast Guard says that four people were rescued from the waters southeast of Victoria on Monday morning.
-
Saint John police seek man wanted on Canada-wide warrantSaint John police are looking for a man who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for allegedly breaching the conditions of his statutory release.
-
Essa Road in Barrie to be widened to six lanesMotorists in Barrie's south end will have to contend with slowdowns through a section of Essa Road near Highway 400 as crews construct a new interchange.
-
Auto licence place readers now active in the SaultSault Ste. Marie Police Service is starting to use its new automated licence plate readers to crack down on crime.
-
Man fatally injured in Broadway apartment: Winnipeg policeWinnipeg police say a man has died after he was fatally injured in an apartment block on Broadway Avenue early Sunday morning.
-
Canada's COVID Alert app will be discontinued as PCR testing becomes rareCanada's COVID Alert app will be discontinued in the coming days, a federal government source tells The Canadian Press.
-
Flood watches and high streamflow advisories in Foothills CountyThe MD of Foothills County sits immediately south of Calgary and covers Okotoks, High River, Turner Valley, Black Diamond, Longview and the Eden Valley Indian Reserve.
-
Ontario NDP to take first step in appointing interim leaderIn the next few days the Ontario New Democratic Party is expected to make the first step in appointing an interim leader following Andrea Horwath’s resignation from the role earlier this month.
-
Jim Crichton awarded RTDNA Lifetime Achievement AwardCTV News Windsor’s long-time anchor Jim Crichton was awarded a Regional Lifetime Achievement Award by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) at the national gala over the weekend.