Michael Buble coming to Ottawa this fall

Michael Bublé is stopping in Ottawa this fall, one of 11 Canadian dates on his ‘Higher’ tour.

The Grammy and Juno-winning singer will play the Canadian Tire Centre on Friday, Oct. 14. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster and the Canadian Tire Centre website.

‘Higher’ is Bublé’s newest studio album, his ninth top-10 on Billboard’s album sales chart. The ‘Higher’ tour also includes 27 tour dates in the U.S., seven in South America and eight in Australia.

Here are the 11 Canadian dates:

Oct. 1 – Vancouver, Rogers Arena

Oct. 4 – Calgary, Scotiabank Saddledome

Oct. 5 – Edmonton, Rogers Place

Oct. 7 – Winnipeg, Canada Life Centre

Oct. 12 – Toronto, Scotiabank Arena

Oct. 14 – Ottawa, Canadian Tire Centre

Oct. 15 – Hamilton, Ont., FirstOntario Centre

Oct. 18 – Montreal, Bell Centre

Oct. 19 – Quebec City, Que., Centre Videotron

Oct. 21 – Halifax, Scotiabank Centre

Oct. 22 – Moncton, N.B., Avenir Centre

Bublé's previous global tour, which ended last year, spanned 25 countries and saw 61 sold-out shows in the U.S. alone.