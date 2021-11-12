Michael Buble helps kick off the holiday season in Vancouver

It’s beginning to look a lot like… you know the rest.

The holiday season will officially get underway in Vancouver this afternoon with the help of local star Michael Bublé.

The global crooner will join radio presenter Ray Grover on MOVE 103.5 to flip the Christmas switch at 4 p.m. -- that’s when the station will begin playing Christmas music 24/7.

“It just wouldn’t be Christmas in Vancouver without MOVE 103.5’s playlist and to have Michael Bublé joining us, who is such a part of the fabric of the station, is an amazing way to kick start the holiday season,” Brad Challoner, the station’s assistant program director and music director said in a release. “Our team and amazing on-air talent are proud to be a part of Vancouver’s Christmas history.”

The switch to Christmas music will run until midnight on Boxing Day.