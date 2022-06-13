Michael Bublé making stops in Edmonton and Calgary this fall

Michael Bublé is coming to Alberta this fall. The Canadian superstar will play the ScotiaBank Saddledome in Calgary on Oct. 4, and Rogers Place in Edmonton on Oct. 5.

The “Higher” tour will take Bublé all over the world, including stops in 11 Canadian cities in support of his new studio album.

His previous world tour in 2021 spanned 25 countries.

Tickets for the Alberta concerts go on sale June 17 at 10 a.m.