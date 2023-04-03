Michael Mantha to sit as independent MPP, taking part in misconduct probe
A former NDP member of provincial parliament in Ontario who was axed from caucus this past weekend says he's fully participating in an independent investigation.
NDP Leader Marit Stiles announced Saturday that she had removed Michael Mantha from caucus amid an independent investigation into alleged workplace misconduct.
She is not disclosing further details about the allegations in order to protect the privacy of the complainant.
Mantha says in a statement today that he is a lifelong believer in safe workplaces and is therefore fully committed to participating in the independent process.
Mantha was first elected in 2011 to represent the northern Ontario riding of Algoma-Manitoulin and says he will continue to serve the people of his riding as an independent.
Stiles says that while the complaint was made months ago, she was only recently made aware of the details of the allegations.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 3, 2023.
