Michael Prue declared mayor of Amherstburg
CTV News has declared candidate Michael Prue to be elected Amherstburg’s new mayor in the 2022 municipal election.
Prue defeated John Laframboise, Bob Rozankovic, and Frank Cerasa.
Prue is the town’s first new mayor in eight years. After two terms in office, outgoing mayor Aldo DiCarlo announced in April he would not be seeking re-election.
A hot button issue for candidates running in Amherstburg was town administration. In 2021, the town let three high-ranking members of administration go, citing personal reasons.
Some other issues candidates addressed on the campaign trail included the town’s budget, transit and tourism.
Deputy Mayor:
- Nancy ATKINSON. . . . . . . . . 1,706
- Chris GIBB . . . . . . . . . . 2,766
- Gregory MOORE . . . . . . . . . 670
- Dennis SANSON . . . . . . . . . 841
- Joe SHAW. . . . . . . . . . . 1,110
Office of councillor:
- Molly ALLAIRE . . . . . . . . . 2,858
- Lawrence (Larry) AMLIN . . . . . . 1,489
- Lucas ANDERSON. . . . . . . . . 356
- Andrew ARGOSELO . . . . . . . . 444
- Peter COURTNEY. . . . . . . . . 2,743
- Linden CRAIN . . . . . . . . . 3,795
- Frank Di PASQUALE. . . . . . . . 1,465
- Bill FRYER . . . . . . . . . . 1,579
- Tara KEARSEY . . . . . . . . . 996
- Holger KRETSCHMANN . . . . . . . 682
- Donald McARTHUR . . . . . . . . 3,091
- Diane POUGET . . . . . . . . . 2,624 8.81
- Marc RENAUD. . . . . . . . . . 1,253
- Patricia SIMONE . . . . . . . . 2,114
- Gerry THERIAULT . . . . . . . . 2,116
- Lori WIGHTMAN . . . . . . . . . 2,180