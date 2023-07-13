Michelin adds 10 spots to its list of recommended Vancouver restaurants
Ten restaurants in Vancouver are the latest additions to a prestigious publication.
Months ahead of the official selection for the 2023 Michelin Guide Vancouver, the restaurant-rating giant revealed a new batch of recommended dining experiences.
The endorsements released Thursday favour the city’s Asian food scene, while also highlighting “contemporary” options and one plant-based eatery.
On it’s website, Michelin says its inspectors spend “all year on the road uncovering the best restaurants to recommend—and their discoveries are too good to keep secret.”
Vancouver got its first Michelin Guide in October 2022, with eight restaurants receiving a coveted star rating.
A dozen others were endorsed under the Bib Gourmands category, which is what the latest batch restaurants fall under.
While some of the recent additions have only been around in Vancouver since the fall, others, like Bao Bei have been operation for more than a decade.
10 NEW MICHELIN RECOMMENDATIONS
- Archer, 1152 Alberni St. (Contemporary)
- Bao Bei, 163 Keefer St. (Chinese)
- Farmer’s Apprentice, 1535 W. 6th Ave (Contemporary)
- Folke, 2585 W. Broadway (Vegan)
- Hanai, 1590 Commercial Dr. (Hawaiian)
- Karma Indian Bistro, 2741 W. 4th Ave. (Indian)
- Motonobu Udon, 3501 E. Hastings St. (Udon)
- Okeya Kyujiro, 1038 Mainland St. (Japanese)
- Sushi Hil, 3330 Main St. (Japanese)
- Sushi Jin, 750 Nelson St. (Japanese)