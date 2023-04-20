Michelin recalls snow tires that don't have enough traction
Michelin is recalling more than 542,000 snow tires in the U.S. because they don't have enough traction to work in all snowy conditions.
-
Inquest into death of B.C.'s Myles Gray: Officer testifies he was told not to write notesA Vancouver police officer says a senior member of the force who was acting as a union representative told him not to make any handwritten notes about the confrontation that resulted in the death of 33-year-old Myles Gray in 2015.
-
Ottawa is expecting a massive increase in photo radar revenue. Here's why.Photo radar cameras in Ottawa are issuing so many speeding tickets that the city needs to spend more than $2 million on a new processing centre to deal with the volume.
-
'Did the pandemic make us mean?': Ontario researcher looks at rise of cyberbullyingAn Ontario researcher found that by primarily interacting online during the pandemic, it became easier to say something hurtful because you don't see the response in someone's face.
-
Windsor Symphony Orchestra's next season features superhero music and celebrity guestsThe Windsor Symphony Orchestra is celebrating the launch of its next season — and with it comes a major milestone for its music director and head maestro.
-
Not just wages, federal workers strike for ability to work from homeAs the federal workers strike enters its second day, the union and government are at the negotiating table. One of the main issues dividing the two sides is work from home.
-
Greater Victoria Public Library providing free menstrual products at branchesThe Greater Victoria Public Library has started providing free menstrual products in it washrooms this week.
-
Regina police boost presence at high school after online threatRegina police staffed a high school with additional school resource officers following an online threat.
-
'That's pretty cool': Oilers' Skinner calmly pulls off something not seen in Edmonton in 41 yearsAfter losing his first ever NHL playoff game Monday night, Oilers rookie goalie Stuart Skinner said it was "good to get his first loss" to know "what it feels like."
-
Calgary Wranglers captain Brett Sutter hopes to finally hoist Calder TrophyCalgary Wranglers captain Brett Sutter has pretty well done everything in the American Hockey League.