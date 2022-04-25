Michigan chief IDs officer who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya
A Michigan police chief reversed course Monday and publicly identified the officer who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya in the back of the head during an April 4 traffic stop.
-
Site of Kitchener homeless encampment slated for redevelopment: Region of WaterlooPeople living at a controversial tent encampment in downtown Kitchener are facing an uncertain future.
-
Search continues for missing Sask. boyThe search continues for Frank Young, a boy who went missing nearly a week ago on Red Earth Cree Nation.
-
Alberta house leader withdraws remarks from profane outburst; won't face sanctionAlberta government house leader Jason Nixon will not be sanctioned for comments he made during an angry exchange that included him swearing at Speaker Nathan Cooper in the legislative assembly.
-
Did B.C.'s premier drop an F-bomb? Speaker chastises legislature for question period behaviourMembers of the B.C. legislature were chastised Monday following a rowdy question period that ended with Premier John Horgan uttering what sounded like an expletive.
-
Peel cop charged with assault following arrest of suspect in Mississauga last summerA Peel Regional Police officer has been charged with assault in connection with the arrest of a suspect in Mississauga last summer.
-
COVID-19 symptoms and seasonal allergies: How to know the differenceDr. Sohail Gandhi says there is one sure way to know the difference between allergies symptoms and COVID-19.
-
'Too low by far': Nearly half of Sask. adults still need first COVID-19 boosterIn its most recent COVID-19 update, the Saskatchewan government reported that just under 52 per cent of adults had at least one booster dose.
-
Shift Restaurant to close at Remai Modern in SaskatoonShift Restaurant at Remai Modern is set to close later this year and the gallery is on the hunt for another operator to replace it.
-
Kelowna council approves budget with property tax increaseIt's about to cost a bit more to be a homeowner in Kelowna. Council approved Monday a budget that includes a 3.94 per cent overall tax hike, which applies to the city portion of residential property tax bills.