Michigan mold manufacturer expands operations in Windsor

Mold manufacturer, DME, whose headquarters are in Madison Heights, Mich. announced Monday the opening of a stocking facility in Windsor.

In a press release, DME officials acknowledge the importance of a local presence in the Windsor market.

They currently have a manufacturing facility in Windsor and a stocking facility in Mississauga.

The newest stocking facility in Windsor will be the company third location in Ontario.

Officials say the goal is to provide ‘quick turn-around of off-the-shelf and engineered products’ and give the local area an option for pick-up.