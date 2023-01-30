Michigan team wins Newmarket's U10 Silver Stick Tournament

Some of North America's rising hockey talents were on display this weekend at a youth international hockey tournament in Newmarket.

The Silver Stick International Tournament pits the best Canadian and American regional champions from all age groups against each other.

"We don't take it lightly who gets to run our finals, so the fact that Newmarket has done this for upwards of 36 years speaks for the type of level of organization they have," said Ross McConnell, Commissioner of the International Silver Stick Tournament.

We caught up with the under-10 winners from Michigan today, who were ecstatic.

"The last couple minutes, I was really tired. I tried to give it my all, and I just… my mind is really blown that we won," said Salvatore Mannino, a U10 player from Michigan.

"We explained to the kids that there's only one champion of this, and we tried to make sure they worked as hard as they could. And the kids got the job done, they worked as a team, and they won as a team," Garrett Metcalf, Oakland, Michigan Junior Grizzlies Head Coach.

Winners from this weekend won't just walk away with a trophy but bragging rights also. Each will get a small display in the hockey hall of fame.