Micro homes project a success, with plans to expand

A unique partnership to train members of Chippewas of the Thames First Nation to build micro homes on nation land has had a fruitful start.

On Wednesday, a special ceremony and graduation for the first Pathways course was held on First Nations land.

“For myself, looking at my community and seeing the overcrowded miss in the homes, we have our elders with where they still have their children and their grandchildren living with them,” said Kim Smith, director of employment training for Chippewas of the Thames First Nation.

The construction course is part of a partnership to build micro homes on nation land.

“[It is] with the intention of actually turning it into housing at the end of it as opposed to just teaching them how to do things. We would actually end up with two houses to leave here for people that inhabit,” Corrina MacDonald from Pathways said.

The 14 week course included 11 weeks to build two micro homes, and Isaac Sturgeon was not only a graduate on Wednesday, but also received an award for having the highest mark.

“That was actually a big surprise to me. That I don't know how to say that treasured in other words, they're just really awesome. I've never won an award for something like that before,” he explained.

The goal of the project is to have members of the First Nation return to continue building after their graduation in what is expected to be an expansive project that will mirror this initial phase.

“I’m hoping that all of our students prosper, get jobs and are able to continue building within our nation. It's been 25 plus years since we've seen our own people building the projects,” Smith said.

The partnership will be for two more training and building courses on First Nation land, who hope to build many more micro homes in the future, and Pathways said this could evolve into other areas.

"We want to get as many people trained here so that they can continue the process themselves and building more houses,” MacDonald said. “Then our hope is to build this even further, maybe go to different communities in the area and bring education to other remote areas.”

The homes still need to have utilities hooked up before someone moves in, but the hope is this area will house many people in the future.