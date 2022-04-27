Microbial art display at Algoma Art Gallery
The Art Gallery of Algoma is hosting a unique exhibit that pays tribute to the works of the Group of Seven painters and Tom Thomson.
Jon Sasaki brings his works of art to the gallery this week, which were created using microbes collected from the tools used by Thomson and the Group of Seven.
“I sort of imagined that these sort of microbes have been lying dormant on these studio objects all this time,” said Sasaki.
“If we were to swab them off and put them in a Petri dish and grow them over the course of, say, a week, we can actually kind of have these sort of blooming landscapes.”
Jasmina Jovanovic, curator of the Art Gallery of Algoma, said Sasaki’s art literally goes beneath the surface of the works of the Group of Seven and Tom Thomson.
“It’s great to have the actual objects here as well that these people used, and some of these probably were here in Algoma 100 years ago,” she said.
“So, we just carry on with the tradition in honouring Canadian icons and what they did for Canadian art.”
-
Oxford County Council places Woodstock mayor on paid leave of absenceOxford County Council is following suit of City of Woodstock Council in placing Mayor and County Councillor Trevor Birtch on a paid leave of absence.
-
-
More than two dozen groups sign threat assessment protocol in SudburyA total of 26 organizations signed the fourth edition of the Community Threat Assessment Protocol in Sudbury on Tuesday.
-
-
Police, city officials to outline plans for biker convoy event in Ottawa this weekendInterim Chief Steve Bell, Mayor Jim Watson and city officials will hold a media conference at 9:45 a.m. to "provide an update on plans to prepare for this weekend's event."
-
Here's what you need to know about the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' event this weekendCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the "Rolling Thunder Ottawa" event this weekend in Ottawa.
-
-
Manitoulin Adventure Map app aims to promote tourismManitoulin Brewing company and partners have come together to help businesses promote tourism and help visitors navigate their next adventure.
-
YWCA Edmonton opens new office, community spaceA local organization that helps women celebrated a major milestone Wednesday evening.