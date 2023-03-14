Microphone malfunction causes Maple Leaf fans to jump in and sing U.S. national anthem

Toronto Maple Leafs fans proved they know how to sing the American national anthem just as well as the Canadian one after a microphone malfunction at Monday night’s game.

Leafs’ anthem singer Natalie Morris started to sing “The Star Spangled Banner” but was quickly met with back-to-back technical difficulties, as one microphone after the next cut out.

Fans throughout Scotiabank Arena swooped in to help Morris finish the anthem, who continued to sing along to the words despite not being heard through the mic. The audio came back in time for Morris to sing “O Canada” for the crowd.

Some fans took to Twitter to applaud the fans in the stands.

“On behalf of this American who religiously watches @hockeynight every week that @NHLNetwork airs it, I saw: thank you! Respectful & impressive,” one user wrote.

Another, who says they were in the crowd last night, said they “carried” the tune, prompting the Leafs to write in return: “You did great!”

The Leafs lost 4-3 to the Buffalo Sabres on Monday night.

This is Morris’ first season singing as the Leafs’ official anthem singer, following Martina Ortiz Luis, who had sung for the franchise for the last six years.

Mic issues during the American anthem?�� ����



Leafs Nation has it covered �� pic.twitter.com/gb4ZqjHwVj

With files from The Canadian Press