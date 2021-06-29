Microsoft, Sompo to invest US$25M in GM-backed startup Wejo Wejo, a British auto data startup backed by General Motors Co, said on Tuesday that Microsoft Corp and insurer Sompo Holdings Inc will invest US$25 million in the company. Heat warning, severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Essex County Environment Canada has issued a heart warning and severe thunderstorm watch for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent. Simcoe Muskoka reports 3 new COVID-19 cases on eve of Step 2 reopening The Simcoe Muskoka health unit continues to log declining daily case counts, with three new COVID-19 infections Tuesday. Report calls for public takeover of old oil and gas wells to fund their cleanup A new report by a group of independent researchers concludes that most of Alberta's energy wells no longer hold enough oil and gas to pay for their cleanup.