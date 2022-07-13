Mid-July snow blanket delays season opening at 2 Kananaskis campgrounds
Two backcountry campgrounds in Kananaskis Country remain off-limits to campers as snow is still on the ground well into summer.
Alberta Parks confirms Aster Lake and Turbine campgrounds in Peter Lougheed Provincial Park have yet to open for the season and they're not expected to open until July 19 at the earliest.
The campgrounds are located at higher elevations where winter conditions, including deep snow, continue to linger.
Officials continue to monitor the area on a regular basis and will assess the possibility for opening the campgrounds in the coming days.
The ongoing wintry conditions has rendered the toilets inaccessible and tent pads are either muddy or blanketed in snow.
Alberta Parks is notifying campers with reservations for the campgrounds of the closures and issuing refunds.
For updates on the closures visit Alberta Parks – Kananaskis Country Advisories.
