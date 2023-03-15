Mid-March nor'easter brings messy mix of rain, snow to the Maritimes

A slow-moving nor’easter has brought a messy mix of snow and rain across the Maritimes.

A couple weather statements remain in effect Wednesday evening before the system moves out of the region early Thursday.

Several schools in New Brunswick experienced delayed openings and bus delays. All schools in the Anglophone North School District were closed.

Prince Edward Island also experienced some delayed school openings and bus delays, while schools in Nova Scotia were closed due to March break.

NOVA SCOTIA

In Cape Breton, a Les Suêtes wind warning is in effect for Inverness County - Mabou and north.

Environment Canada says wind gusts could reach up to 140 km/h until Wednesday evening from Margaree Harbour to Bay St. Lawrence, N.S., and people should be prepared to adjust their driving due to high winds.

A winter storm warning is in effect in Victoria County where 20 to 40 cm of snow is expected and will taper off by Thursday morning. Wet, heavy snow is also expected along with blowing snow.

Snowfall warnings are no longer in effect in Richmond County and Sydney Metro and Cape Breton County.

NEW BRUNSWICK

A snowfall warning is no longer in effect in eastern and central New Brunswick where five to 10 cm was expected along with maximum wind gusts of 50 km/h. Environment Canada says the snow will persist over the region Wednesday and continue over eastern sections Wednesday night.

The weather agency adds the snow will vary in intensity and accumulations. It also warns visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

POWER

As of 7 a.m. Wednesday, there were 37 active power outages in Nova Scotia affecting 551 customers. By 8 p.m., that number went down to 7 outages affecting 7 customers.

According to the Nova Scotia Power outage map, high winds and snow are to blame for the majority of the outages. Restoration times vary by community.

In P.E.I., there was only one outage in the Souris area at 7 a.m.. By 8 p.m., the outage was over and there are not active outages.

And in New Brunswick, there were six outages at 7 a.m. affecting 84 NB Power customers. By 8 p.m, that number increased to seven outages affecting 475 customers.

TRAVEL

Marine Atlantic says it has made changes to its schedule due to adverse weather in the Cabot Strait.

The 11:30 p.m. Tuesday Port aux Basques, N.L., to North Sydney, N.S., crossing is now scheduled to depart Thursday at 11:45 a.m.

The North Sydney to Port aux Basques 11:15 p.m. Tuesday crossing is now scheduled to depart Thursday at 11:15 p.m.

The 11:45 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. Wednesday crossings from Port aux Basques to North Sydney are now scheduled to depart Thursday at 11:45 p.m.

The North Sydney to Port aux Basques Wednesday crossings at 11:45 a.m. and 11:15 p.m. are now scheduled to depart Thursday at 11:15 p.m.

PARKING

The Halifax Regional Municipality says its overnight winter parking ban will be enforced in Zone 2 – Non-Central from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. to allow crews to clear streets and sidewalks.