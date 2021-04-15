Mid-week heat breaks weather records on Vancouver Island, sun to stay through weekend

Sunshine on Vancouver Island is breaking weather records this week, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

On Wednesday, new temperature records were set in Victoria, Nanaimo and the Malahat area.

In Victoria, temperatures reached 21 C, edging out the previous record of 20.6 C set nearly 100 years ago in 1926.

In Nanaimo, A daytime high of 21.5 C was recorded Wednesday, beating the record of 21 C set in 1989.

Meanwhile, in the Malahat area, temperatures reached 19.8 C, smashing the record of 16.7 set in 2014.

Across B.C., 11 temperatures records were surpassed on Wednesday, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Islanders who are enjoying the spring sunshine will be happy to hear that conditions are expected to remain sunny and clear through the weekend.

Clear skies and temperatures in the high-teens are expected in Victoria on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, according to Environment Canada.

A mix of sun and cloud is then in the forecast for the beginning of next week, until potential rainfall returns on Thursday, April 22.

