Mid-week to bring summer-like temperatures to the Forest City

Wednesday through Friday will have Londoners reaching for their shorts and t-shirts as temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-20s — 15 degrees hotter than the average high for this time of year.

According to Environment Canada, on Wednesday Londoners can expect sunny skies with sustained winds of 30 km/h, and gusts of up to 50 km/h in the morning.

The high will reach 26 C, with a UV index of seven.

Overnight Wednesday, skies will remain clear with 20 km/h winds gusting to 40 km/h in the evening before becoming light. The low will dip down to 13 C.

On Thursday, sunny skies will remain with a high of 26 C. Overnight, skies will remain clear with a low of 10 C.

The average high for this time of year in London is 10.5 C.

Here’s a look at London’s forecast for the rest of the week:

Friday: Sunny. High of 26 C.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 22 C.

Sunday: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High of 16 C.

Monday: Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High of 10 C.