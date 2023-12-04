Midday arrests lead to firearms charges

Edmonton police took two handguns off the street last month during a midday operation.

Officers with the gang suppression team working on Nov. 18 in the area of 64 Street and Roper Road observed and approached a suspicious vehicle, leading to the seizure of two handguns and ammunition, and the arrest of two men.

One of the firearms was outfitted with an over-capacity magazine while the other was loaded.

Police charged a 45-year-old man with 12 offences, including possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, possession of a firearm knowing possession unauthorized, six counts of possession of a prohibited firearm contrary to order, and unauthorized possession of a firearm/weapon in a vehicle.

Police also found he was breaching conditions of three lifetime firearms prohibition orders in two other provinces.

They also charged a 19-year-old man with possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, possession of a firearm knowing possession unauthorized, and knowingly possessing a prohibited/restricted weapon and contravened regulation.

“The prevalence of these weapons on our streets, especially at 11 a.m. is very concerning as well as the lack of regard for weapons prohibitions placed on convicted offenders by the courts," Staff Sgt. Eric Stewart of the Edmonton Police Service said Monday in a media release.