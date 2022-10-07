iHeartRadio

Midday crash snarls traffic in downtown London


Emergency services responded to a crash on Thursday, Oct. 6 2022 near Wellington and Horton Streets in London, Ont. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)

Emergency crews descended on a busy downtown intersection over the lunch hour on Thursday following a two-vehicle crash.

An SUV and sedan collided at the corner of Wellington Street and Horton Street blocking lanes for both westbound and southbound traffic.

The force of the impact deployed the airbags in the sedan.

Police say no injuries are reported.

