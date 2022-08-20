Middle East Festival held in London, Ont.

A first for London, Middle East Festival 2022 started in Greenway Park, Saturday.

The festival is designed to show the diverse nature of the Middle East, focusing on food, dance, music, and the arts.

The event was organized by the Youth Committee of the Canadian Arab Society, London.

Organizers say the goal is to share the broad cultural scope of the Middle East with everyone in London and the surrounding area.

The festival continues until 8pm, Saturday.