Middle Sackville, N.S. home damaged in early morning fire

Emergency crews responded to a house fire in Middle Sackville, N.S. Monday morning.

Halifax Fire was called to a bungalow on Lakeview Avenue around 4:45 a.m. on June 28.

Acting District Chief Eddy Parsons says no one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

The road was closed for several hours Monday morning as crews put out hot spots.

Crews are investigating the cause of the fire.

Residential fire has closed down a section of Lakeview Dr. Lower Sackville. Fire crews were called around 4:45 am this am, for a fully involved fire. No injuries, fire now out as investigators start their work.@CTVAtlantic @Move100Halifax pic.twitter.com/VANFcZtxKH