Middlesex County council elects new warden
The mayor of Thames Centre has a new role as the warden of Middlesex County.
Alison Warwick was sworn in Thursday at the inaugural county meeting.
She replaces Cathy Burghardt-Jesson, who held the role in 2020 and 2021.
In a statement Warwick said, “Thank you to my colleagues for this vote of confidence. I am honoured to represent the residents of Middlesex County as Warden. I am looking forward to moving Middlesex County forward in all areas, with a special focus on community and regional transit; rural broadband; and rural education.”
Warwick was first elected to municipal government in Thames Centre in 2014 before become mayor in 2018.
Burghardt-Jesson extended her congratulations in a statement, “I am confident under her leadership that the County will continue to thrive and move forward for the betterment of our residents.”
Warwick will preside over her first regular meeting of council on Dec. 7.
Middlesex County council encompassess eight municipalities including: Adelaide Metcalfe, Lucan Biddulph, Middlesex Centre, North Middlesex, Southwest Middlesex, Strathroy Caradoc, Thames Centre and the Village of Newbury.
-
Police investigating after woman found dead in vehicle in southeast CalgaryCalgary police are investigating after a woman was discovered dead in southeast Calgary Thursday afternoon.
-
Vancouver Island COVID-19 surge partly fuelled by cluster from Courtenay-area religious gatheringFor much of the week, Island Health has been home to the largest number of new and active cases anywhere in the province outside of Fraser Health. On Thursday, the Island's top doctor explained why.
-
Saanich Police Board announces new chief constable for district police departmentThe Saanich Police Board announced Thursday that Deputy Chief Dean Duthie will become the 18th chief of the district’s police department on Feb. 1, 2022.
-
Freight train derailment pauses GO Train service between London and KitchenerA freight train derailment near St. Marys on Thursday has paused GO Train service between London and Kitchener.
-
Documents obtained by NDP show LaGrange was acting health minister in AugustThe Official Opposition says documents it obtained show who was in charge of Alberta's healthcare system in August when active cases skyrocketed and the premier and health minister were on vacation.
-
Northern film industry in full force, Timmins wants 'in'Film productions are back to pre-pandemic levels, according to industry experts at Culture Industries Ontario North.
-
Report highlights concerns with Winnipeg's planned public washroom downtownThere are concerns around a new permanent public washroom set to open in downtown Winnipeg early next year.
-
A look inside: B.C.'s whole genome sequencing lab on the hunt for Omicron COVID-19 variantEvery positive COVID-19 sample in B.C. is now being sent to the province’s whole genome sequencing lab in Vancouver, where they are being analyzed to determine if the patient was infected with the Omicron variant.
-
Fredericton Police Force searching for missing 14-year-old boy; asking for public's assistanceThe Fredericton Police Force is asking for the public's assistance in locating a 14-year-old boy who is missing from Fredericton, N.B.