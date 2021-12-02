Middlesex County council elects new warden

The mayor of Thames Centre has a new role as the warden of Middlesex County.

Alison Warwick was sworn in Thursday at the inaugural county meeting.

She replaces Cathy Burghardt-Jesson, who held the role in 2020 and 2021.

In a statement Warwick said, “Thank you to my colleagues for this vote of confidence. I am honoured to represent the residents of Middlesex County as Warden. I am looking forward to moving Middlesex County forward in all areas, with a special focus on community and regional transit; rural broadband; and rural education.”

Warwick was first elected to municipal government in Thames Centre in 2014 before become mayor in 2018.

Burghardt-Jesson extended her congratulations in a statement, “I am confident under her leadership that the County will continue to thrive and move forward for the betterment of our residents.”

Warwick will preside over her first regular meeting of council on Dec. 7.

Middlesex County council encompassess eight municipalities including: Adelaide Metcalfe, Lucan Biddulph, Middlesex Centre, North Middlesex, Southwest Middlesex, Strathroy Caradoc, Thames Centre and the Village of Newbury.