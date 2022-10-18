Middlesex County OPP launch sudden death investigation at Weldon Park

Middlesex County OPP are investigating after a sudden death at Weldon Park.

Emergency crews responded to 21466 Richmond St, Weldon Park in Arva, Middlesex Centre, for the report of a sudden death on Tuesday around 6:14 a.m.

The deceased has not been identified, pending next-of-kin notification.

Police say death has been determined to be non-suspicious.

Weldon Park has been closed to the public as officers continue the investigation.

The OPP can be reached anytime, anywhere in the Province of Ontario at 1-888-310-1122.