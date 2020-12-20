The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 65 new cases and one death in the region Sunday.

It’s a slight dip from the region’s record high case count of 87 on Saturday.

The region had already set a new record high of 53 cases last week, and matched it twice this week. 67 cases were recorded on Friday.

Sunday’s cases bring the total in the region to 2,473, with 1,969 resolved and 87 deaths.

The one death is a man in his 80s.

On a positive note, Ontario announced Friday that the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) will be among the nearly 20 hospitals to receive the vaccine next.

The news comes as the number of active outbreaks at LHSC’s University Hospital dropped to five Friday, after the outbreak in the 10th Floor Epilepsy Monitoring Unit was declared over. In total outbreaks in five units have now been cleared.

There are also two ongoing outbreaks in units at Victoria Hospital.

In terms of active cases, LHSC says there are 20 inpatients and 33 staff still positive for COVID-19 associated with all the outbreaks on Friday.

There are also ongoing outbreaks at four seniors’ facilities, five London-area schools and two residences at Western University.

On Saturday Elgin-Oxford recorded 31 new cases on Saturday, just shy of beating the record 33 daily cases set on Thursday.

Southwestern Public Health declared an outbreak at Terrace Lodge Long-Term Care home in Aylmer after two staff members tested positive on Saturday.

And Lambton Public Health declared an outbreak at Trillium Villa in Sarnia after two staff members tested positive on Saturday.

Here is where the cases stand in the region based on the most recent publicly available data on Sunday:

• Elgin-Oxford – 23 new, 161 active, 917 total, 745 resolved, 11 deaths

• Sarnia-Lambton – 39 active, 477 total, 411 resolved, 27 deaths

• Haldimand-Norfolk – 62 active, 784 total, 684 resolved, 33 deaths

• Grey-Bruce – eight new, 430 total, 399 resolved, no deaths

• Huron-Perth –64 active, 513 total, 429 resolved, 20 deaths

Ontario has recorded more than 2,300 new COVID-19 cases, as well as 25 more deaths.

On Sunday, provincial health officials logged 2,316 new infections of the novel coronavirus, which is a slight decrease from the 2,357 cases logged on Saturday.

Before that, 2,290 new infections were recorded on Friday, 2,432 on Thursday and 2,139 on Wednesday.