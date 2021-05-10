Middlesex-London back into triple-digit new COVID-19 case counts, 2 new deaths
New daily COVID-19 case counts surpassed the triple-digit mark Sunday along with two new deaths across Middlesex-London.
The health unit is reporting 102 cases Sunday. A man and a woman in their 60s with no association to long-term care or retirement homes have also died from the virus, raising the death toll to 210.
The last time new cases peaked above the 100-mark was on May 4 with 111.
The region now has a total of 11,181 cases, with 10,057 resolved leaving 914 active cases.
There are 1,924 cases with a variant of concern, largely the B.1.1.7 variant that originated in the U.K. There are an additional 277 cases with a mutation-positive sample.
At the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC), there are 94 inpatients with COVID-19, of which 43 are in intensive care. Out-of-region patients account for ten in acute care and 24 in the ICU.
Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:
Elgin-Oxford – 19 new, 122 active, 3,509 total, 3,3 11 resolved, 76 deaths, 546 variants
Haldimand-Norfolk – one new, 246 active, 2,440 total, 2,148 resolved, 41 deaths
Huron-Perth – eight new, 48 active, 1,622 total, 1,521 resolved, 53 deaths, 129 variants
Sarnia-Lambton – 11 new, 84 active, 3,328 total, 3,188 resolved, 56 deaths, 439 variants
Grey-Bruce – four new, 42 active, 1,242 total, 1,194 resolved, five deaths