The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported a spike in new COVID-19 cases Sunday, 21 cases compared to just six new ones on Saturday.

Thankfully, there were no new deaths reported by the MLHU.

There have been 6,172 total cases, 96 active cases, 5,895 recoveries, and 181 deaths to date.

Meanwhile, Southwestern Public Health, which serves Elgin and Oxford Counties saw 31 new cases Sunday. Its total now sits at 2,534 with 84 active cases, 2,383 resolved and 67 deaths. SWPH reported 17 new cases Saturday.

Lambton County also saw a surge of new cases Sunday with 27 new incidents of the virus. This leaves 97 active cases with 1,951 resolved and 46 deaths.

This comes on the heels of Friday's news that Middlesex-London and Elgin-Oxford will move from the red-control zone to the orange-restrict zone under Ontario's COVID-19 response framework on Monday .

Ontario saw 1,062 new infections Sunday as well as 20 deaths related to the disease.

The province has logged more than 300,000 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in 2020.

The MLHU continues to have five outbreaks listed as active at long-term care and retirement facilities.

There are four active cases with area schools, two at Northbrae Public School, the other two at Prince Charles Public School and St. John French Immersion.

Here are the cases by region:

Haldimand-Norfolk: six new, 33 active, 1427 total, 1350 resolved, 39 deaths

Grey Bruce: one new, 12 active, 703 total, 689 resolved, two 2 deaths