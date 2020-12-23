The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting 88 new cases Wednesday, beating the record set on the weekend by one.

The cases bring the total in the region to 2,696, including 2,106 resolved and 93 deaths leaving 497 active cases.

No new deaths were reported Wednesday, after 11 deaths were reported over the last four days.

The previous record of 87 cases in one day was reported on Saturday, amid of string days that saw high case counts and deaths.

The new record comes the same day the first dose of the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine was administered in the region, to a nurse at a local seniors’ home.

There are ongoing outbreaks at eight area seniors’ facilities, including Country Terrace Nursing Home in Komoka, where the first nurse inoculated works.

Active outbreaks also continue at the London Health Sciences Centre’s University Hospital and Victoria Hospital.

At University Hospital, outbreaks in eight units have been resolved, but are ongoing in four units, with 69 patients and 59 staff infected and 20 deaths reported as of Wednesday.

Victoria Hospital has two units in outbreak, with fewer than five patient or staff cases and two deaths as of Wednesday.

Meanwhile officials at Southwestern Public Health, which covers Elgin and Oxford counties, are calling for residents to limit contacts ahead of the lockdown as a new record was set there.

In a statement, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Joyce Lock said contact tracing teams are at maximum capacity, and are asking those who test positive to reach out to their close contacts to get tested.

“While the provincial shutdown officially starts on December 26, I urge everyone to limit their contact with others effective immediately. We have cases in every community and in people of every age. Transmission happens at social events, in workplaces, through travel, and within institutions. What is most worrisome is that we have many cases we cannot trace to a source. This evidence of community spread means urgent action is required from each of us.”

There are seven ongoing outbreaks at seniors’ facilities in Elgin-Oxford, with the most significant outbreaks involving 14 cases so far at PeopleCare Tavistock and 18 at Maple Manor Nursing Home.

Here is where the cases stand in the region based on the most recent publicly available data:

Elgin-Oxford – 47 new, 182 active, 1,008 total, 815 resolved, 11 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – 24 new, 92 active, 565 total, 445 resolved, 28 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – five new, 74 active, 822 total, 697 resolved, 34 deaths

Huron-Perth – 14 new, 52 active, 545 total, 472 resolved, 20 deaths

Grey-Bruce – two new, 26 active, 443 total, 417 resolved, no deaths

The Grey Bruce Health Unit is reporting a COVID-19 outbreak at Normanby Community School in Ayton involving two cases. Health officials are reaching out to close contacts.

Ontario health officials reported more than 2,400 new cases Wednesday - the second-highest count to date - and 41 deaths.