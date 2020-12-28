The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting 86 new COVID-19 cases Monday, and one new death.

The new cases bring the region’s total to 3,006, with 2,361 resolved and 99 deaths, leaving 546 active cases.

The new death, a man in his 60s, is not associated with a long-term care or retirement home.

Monday’s total is just one shy of the region’s daily record of 87, which was both set and matched in the last 10 days.

There are just two remaining outbreaks in units at the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC).

One is in the C5-100 ENT/Burns/Plastics unit at Victoria Hospital, and the other in the 4IP General Medicine unit at University Hospital.

All other outbreaks have been resolved. In total, two units at Victoria Hospital and 12 units at University Hospital were impacted.

As of Monday, fewer than five patients or five staff cases at Victoria Hospital and 50 patient and 52 staff cases at University Hospital are connected to ongoing outbreaks. Of those 23 patient and 20 staff cases remain active.

Southwestern Public Health, which covers the regions of Elgin and Oxford counties, is reporting ongoing outbreaks at six seniors’ facilities.

Most concerning, at PeopleCare Tavistock, there are now 20 resident and 13 staff cases, while at Maple Manor Nursing Home in Tillsonburg there are now 28 resident and 16 staff cases.

Here is where the cases stand in the region based on the most recent publicly available data:

Elgin-Oxford – 27 new, 264 active, 1,159 total, 883 resolved, 12 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – three new, 76 active, 865 total, 750 resolved, 34 deaths

Huron-Perth – 53 active, 565 total, 492 resolved, 20 deaths (as of Dec. 23)

Grey-Bruce – two new, 33 active, 473 total, 440 resolved, no deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – 143 active, 673 total, 502 resolved, 28 deaths

Over the weekend, Lambton Public Health declared three workplace outbreaks and a school outbreak at Great Lakes Secondary School.

Health officials say all those who tested positive have been notified and they are continuing close contact management.