Middlesex-London gets new dental clinic for low-income seniors, children under 17

Middlesex-London’s low income seniors and youths are getting a sparkly new dental clinic located in Strathroy, Ont.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) said the new clinic will speed up wait times for residents seeking dental care.

“Our current waitlist is around 700 people who are looking for dental services. Having this facility up and running means that we'll be able to address the needs of those folks to make sure that their oral health is improving," said Dr. Alex Summers, MLHU medical officer of health.

Summers said it’s important because oral health affects overall health.

"We know that every time that we offer dental services in a facility like this, to make sure that teeth are well, we’re avoiding long-term problems. Not only for your oral health but for everything. The work that we can provide here is going to keep people out of emergency departments and make sure that their quality of life is as high as we can make it," he explained.

Ontario's low income dental programs provide free services like check-ups and cleanings, X-rays, fixing cavities, oral surgery, endodontic services and treating gum conditions and diseases — Strathroy's mayor said it's the support the community needs.

"We're a growing urban area, so there are lots of supports we need, whether it's mental health, housing, medical care, and obviously dental care, and we have a large seniors population so this works, this fits in the type of support that we need," said Colin Grantham, mayor of Strathroy-Caradoc.

Located in the shops on Sydenham at 51 Front St. E. in Strathroy, the new clinic will be able to welcome up to 20 patients a day.

"Our hope over the next couple of months is to continue to make that waitlist shorter, as well as make sure that we can add people to the list who are going to be seen sooner rather than later," said Summers.