Middlesex-London Health Unit adds more school vaccination clinics
Ahead of Family Day next week, the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is trying to get more shots in the arms of children.
The MLHU will be hosting ten Community Hub COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics in Schools this week with 12 more scheduled by the end of the month. No appointments are necessary for any of the school clinics. For a list of clinics click here.
As of Feb. 15, 59 per cent of eligible children 5 to 11 have received their first vaccine shot.
The health unit is also reminding the public many youth 12 to 17 can now receive their booster shot starting Friday if it's been at least six months since their second dose.
To book an appointment click here.
The MLHU will be hosting Superhero Day on Feb. 21 for Family Day. Kids and family members are encouraged to dress up as their favourite superheroes when they attend any one of the four clinics running that day.
Click here for more information on the vaccine and children.
