Middlesex-London Health Unit reporting 11 new COVID-19 cases Friday

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 11 new COVID-19 cases Friday and no new deaths.

That's down five from Thursday's tally of 16.

The region now has a total of 14,266 cases and 243 deaths, with 13,892 cases resolved leaving 131 active. A total of 4,272 cases have been identified as a variant of concern, including 758 cases of the highly-contagious Delta variant.

The Thames Valley District School Board identified new cases late Thursday at Wilfrid Jury Public School in London, Annandale Public School in Tillsonburg and Eastdale Public School in Woodstock.

Meanwhile, the province is reporting 496 new cases Friday and two more deaths linked to the disease.

Friday’s case count marks an increase from the 417 cases logged on Thursday, along with the 306 new infections on Wednesday, which was the lowest daily case count since the beginning of August.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 24 new, 92 active, 4,483 total, 4,302 resolved, 89 deaths (one new)

Grey-Bruce – zero new, 22 active, 2,360 total, 2,311 resolved, 23 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – 24 active, 2,977 total, 2,898 resolved, 48 deaths

Huron-Perth – 33 active, 2,265 total, 2,166 resolved, 66 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – 80 active, 4,048 total, 3,898 resolved, 70 deaths