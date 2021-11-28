Middlesex-London Health Unit reports 13 new COVID-19 cases
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported 13 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths on Sunday.
Middlesex-London now has a total of 14,849 cases and 252 related deaths (none new), with 14,457 cases resolved leaving 140 active. The seven-day moving average dropped from 16.7 to 16.1 on Saturday.
Of the cases with an episode date in the past six weeks, 53.3 per cent are among the unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or those not yet protected by the vaccine. The same group also accounts for 58.8 per cent of hospitalizations and 66.7 per cent of deaths.
The London Health Sciences Centre says it is caring for 22 inpatients with COVID-19, while the number of cases in in adult Critical Care held steady at 10.
The Grey Bruce Health Unit reported eight new cases on Sunday, with two in Chatsworth, one in Meaford, one in Arran-Elderslie, one in Grey Highlands, one in South Bruce Peninsula, and one in Grey Highlands.
There have been 2,533 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Grey Bruce and 15 related deaths, with, 2,464 now resolved, leaving 42 active.
There are now two active local COVID-19 cases hospitalized in Grey Bruce.
