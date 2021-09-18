Middlesex-London Health Unit reports 17 new COVID-19 cases in the region

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Saturday.

The region had had a total of 13,781 cases and 237 deaths with 13,355 cases resolved leaving 189 cases active. There are 4,167 cases with a variant of concern.

Of the cases occurring since Aug. 5, 79 per cent are among those unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. The same group accounts for 90.6 per cent of hospitalizations and 66.7 per cent of deaths.

The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) reports it is has eight inpatients with COVID-19 with fewer than five either in adult critical care or in Children's Hospital.

According to the MLHU, 78.4 per cent of residents 12 and older have received both doses of the vaccine while 84.7 per cent have received their first shot.

At London-area schools, at least 18 cases have been confirmed across nine schools.

On Friday afternoon, the health unit declared an outbreak at École élémentaire La Pommeraie in southwest London, after a fourth case at the school.

It is the first school outbreak to be declared in the Middlesex-London region since the start of the new school year.

An outbreak was also declared Thursday on the first and second floors at Earls Court Village nursing home. An outbreak is declared if there is one or more cases in residents or staff.