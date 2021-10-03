Middlesex-London Health Unit reports 20 new COVID-19 cases
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 20 new COVID-19 cases and one new outbreak on Sunday.
The area now has a total of 14,074 cases and 239 deaths (none new), with 13,669 cases resolved leaving 166 active. There are 4,259 cases with a variant of concern.
Of the cases with an episode date in the past six weeks, 81.4 per cent of cases have been among the unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or those not yet protected by vaccination. The same group accounts for 79 per cent of hospitalizations and 71.4 per cent of deaths.
The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) reports it is has 13 inpatients with COVID-19, with seven in adult critical care.
There are ongoing outbreaks at five schools or day care facilities in the region including; Lord Elgin Public School, Ekcoe Central School, Wilfrid Jury Public School, Kidlogic London and Chelsea Green Children’s Centre.
Lord Elgin will remain closed until Oct. 5, and during the closure students have returned to virtual learning. The health unit is reporting nine confirmed cases at the school.
-
'Very excited to go home': Evacuated First Nations returning weeks after fire knocks out powerResidents from Little Grand Rapids First Nation can finally return home after being displaced in Winnipeg for two and a half months.
-
Crews called to a riding stable fire in Severn TownshipEmergency crews were called to a barn fire early Sunday afternoon in Severn Township.
-
Saskatoon home damaged after vehicle collision in Varsity ViewA house suffered damage after a vehicle crashed into a home in the city’s Varsity View neighbourhood.
-
Nova Scotia's modified phase five reopening met with mixed reactionOn the eve of Nova Scotia’s modified phase five reopening, tourism operators are looking forward to the change, but not everyone is happy.
-
Body armour, RCMP and Edmonton police uniform stolen from Calgary homeCalgary police are alerting the public after two police uniforms and various pieces of equipment were taken from a northwest home.
-
Maple Leafs Alumni face off at Budweiser GardensLocal hockey fans cheer on their favourite Toronto Maple Leafs alumni including Wendel Clark, Darcy Tucker, Rick Vaive and Mark Fraser, who face off on the ice at Budweiser Gardens
-
Toronto Blue Jays' dramatic push for the playoffs falls shortA pair of George Springer homers, including a grand slam and a record-breaking blast from Vladimir Guerrero Jr., pushed the Blue Jays to the brink of a berth in an American League wild-card tiebreaker game.
-
Volunteers at community garden in St. Jacobs help feed those in needA group of volunteers are growing fruits and vegetables at a community garden in St. Jacobs to make sure no one goes hungry during the pandemic.
-
Saskatchewan businesses try to adopt appropriate proof-of-vaccination policiesOver the weekend Saskatchewan businesses and its customers adapted to the proof-of-vaccine policy, and the new mandate has left some confused.