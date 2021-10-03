Middlesex-London Health Unit reports 20 new COVID-19 cases

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 20 new COVID-19 cases and one new outbreak on Sunday.

The area now has a total of 14,074 cases and 239 deaths (none new), with 13,669 cases resolved leaving 166 active. There are 4,259 cases with a variant of concern.

Of the cases with an episode date in the past six weeks, 81.4 per cent of cases have been among the unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or those not yet protected by vaccination. The same group accounts for 79 per cent of hospitalizations and 71.4 per cent of deaths.

The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) reports it is has 13 inpatients with COVID-19, with seven in adult critical care.

There are ongoing outbreaks at five schools or day care facilities in the region including; Lord Elgin Public School, Ekcoe Central School, Wilfrid Jury Public School, Kidlogic London and Chelsea Green Children’s Centre.

Lord Elgin will remain closed until Oct. 5, and during the closure students have returned to virtual learning. The health unit is reporting nine confirmed cases at the school.