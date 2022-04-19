Despite early evidence that COVID-19 transmission in the Middlesex-London region is “plateauing,” the medical officer of health says the risk of transmission still remains very high.

Speaking during a briefing on Tuesday, Dr. Alex Summers says it’s essential that people continue to use the “tools within your toolbox” to protect yourself and those around you by wearing a mask in public indoor settings.

“Wearing a mask does protect you against transmission and it also protects those around you,” said Summers. “If you happen to be incubating COVID-19, you need to ensure that you are up to date and have all recommended doses of the COVID-19 vaccines.”

When asked by CTV News London about the time between being exposed to COVID-19 and testing positive on a rapid antigen test, Summers said the three to seven we’ve typically been seeing have become shorter.

“I would say with Omicron, it's been as quick as a two day turnaround, maybe even a little bit shorter... from being exposed to developing symptoms and becoming infectious. It largely isn't taking that 10 day maximum time anymore, it's shorter. So the turnaround time is, is on the whole less than five days typically around the two to three day mark,” said Summers.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit reported a total of 379 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 between Friday and Monday as well as one death.

According to Summers, the death was a man in his 70s who was not vaccinated. Summers also said the death actually occurred in the fall, but was reported to the health unit over the weekend during “routine data clean up.”

On Tuesday, 33 new cases of the virus were reported and no new deaths.

London Health Sciences Centre is reporting 261 staff members who have tested positive as well as 56 inpatients, six of which are in the ICU.

There are five or fewer COVID-19 patients in the Children’s Hospital with five or fewer in Paediatric Critical Care.

St. Joseph’s Health Care is reporting 115 workers with COVID-19.