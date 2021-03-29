Middlesex-London moving back to red-control zone

Ontario is hitting the emergency brakes and moving Middlesex-London back into the red-control zone starting tomorrow.

The change takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday and comes after the region has seen cases climb in recent days.

According to the province, between March 22 and 28 the region's case rate increased by 86.9 per cent to 64.4 cases per 100,000 people.

In a statement, Dr. David Williams, Ontario's chief medical officer of health said, "Based on the current situation in the Middlesex-London area, it was decided that stronger public health measures were urgently needed to help ensure the continued health and safety of people in the region."

Details on what restrictions will be in place under the red zone are available here.

Even with allowable limits, all residents are strongly urged to stay home and limit trips outside their household to essential purposes and not to gather with anyone outside their household.

More to come.