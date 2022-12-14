Middlesex-London Paramedic Service seeks 17.9 per cent budget hike as 9-1-1 calls, ER delays skyrocket

The pressures on local ambulance services have reached unprecedented levels.

Middlesex County Council has received startling new data in a report from Chief Neal Roberts that reads, “To date (in 2022), Middlesex-London Paramedic Service (MLPS) has experienced 38,572 hours in offload delays. This represents an increase of 181 per cent over the previous year.”

Offload delays occur when paramedics wait longer than 30 minutes to transfer their patient to the care of a busy emergency room.

Roberts’ report explains that the cumulative impact keeps ambulances off the streets, “An average loss of five 24-hour ambulances from the 911 system each and every day.”

At the same time, calls for ambulance service are up 9 per cent over 2021.

“Pressures on our system beyond what we ever imagined,” Chief Roberts told CTV News London. “The system is under strain. The call volumes are coming in greater. We certainly are putting on additional crews where we can, but this has been sustained.”

The net result for city and county taxpayers — an overall draft MLPS budget increase of 17.85 per cent in 2023, totalling $9.3 million.

Roberts believes long-term solutions will require the province’s backing:

“Community paramedics” can offer less urgent, proactive care that reduces calls to 9-1-1

A pilot project permitting paramedics to “treat and release” less serious patients would reduce unnecessary trips to the emergency room

Funding for 24 hour offload delay nurses at London Health Sciences Centre (currently 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.) would get ambulances back on the streets

Robert’s said he is awaiting responses from Ontario’s Ministry of Health.

“We need to do patient care differently than we’ve done before because right now we are transporting every patient into [the emergency room], which is already under strain,” he said.