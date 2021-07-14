Middlesex-London region back into double-digit new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting 12 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the first time the region has seen the daily case count creep into double-digit territory since July 1.

On Canada Day, 13 cases were reported.

There were no new deaths Wednesday following a pair of new fatalities from the virus Tuesday. The death toll remains at 228.

In the region there are now a total of 12,660 confirmed cases with 59 of them active and 12,373 resolved.

There are 3,5231 total cases involving a variant of concern, with 55 being the highly contagious Delta strain.

Meanwhile, starting Wednesday, anyone who wants to get their first COVID-19 vaccine shot can simply go to any of the region's four mass vaccination clinics without an appointment.

“If you have not yet had your first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, you can now walk into any area clinic, any time before 5 p.m. and get your shot,” said Dr. Chris Mackie, MLHU medical officer of health, in a statement Tuesday.

There are also a number of pop-up clinics across the region over the next few weeks that don't require appointments.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – two new, 15 active, 3,911 total, 3,812 resolved, 84 deaths (one new), 826 variants

Grey-Bruce – 14 new, 197 active, 1,860 total, 1,663 resolved, 10 deaths, 527 variants

Haldimand-Norfolk – two new, eight active, 2,718 total, 2,657 resolved, 47 deaths

Huron-Perth – one new, nine active, 1,916 total, 1,850 resolved, 57 deaths, 333 variants

Sarnia-Lambton – zero new, six active, 3,626 total, 3,555 resolved, 65 deaths (one new), 667 variants

Ontario reported 153 new cases Tuesday and seven more deaths.