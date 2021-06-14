Middlesex-London reports 18 new COVID-19 cases Monday, no deaths

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 18 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths Monday.

Daily counts have now remained below 25 for more than 10 days in a row, with several days in the single digits.

The region now has a total of 12,444 cases and 222 deaths, with 12,122 cases resolved leaving 100 active. There are now 3,256 cases with a variant of concern, largely the B.1.1.7 variant that originated in the U.K.

The only active outbreak in the region is at the London Health Sciences Centre's (LHSC) University Hospital. The outbreak in the 8TU Transplant Unit was declared Sunday.

LHSC is reporting 22 inpatients with COVID-19. Ten of those are in critical care, while out-of-region transfers account for fewer than five patients in acute care and fewer than five in critical care. There are no staff members with COVID-19.

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – seven new (weekend total), 19 active, 3,832 total, 3,730 resolved, 83 deaths

Grey-Bruce – five new, 41 active, 1,393 total, 1,352 resolved, seven deaths, 397 variants

Haldimand-Norfolk – one new, 30 active, 2,684 total, 2,601 resolved, 47 deaths

Huron-Perth – seven new, 23 active, 1,862 total, 1,782 resolved, 57 deaths, 297 variants

Sarnia-Lambton – one new, 27 active, 3,545 total, 3,457 resolved, 61 deaths

Ontario health officials reported fewer than 450 new cases Monday after several days of counts over the 500 mark.