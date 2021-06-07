Middlesex-London residents who received first dose before April 18 can book second shot Thursday

Starting Thursday, Middlesex-London residents who received their first COVID-19 vaccination shot prior to April 18, can book their second dose, regardless of age. This is in addition to anyone over 70 years-old.

High demand for shots will result in limited appointments between now and June 21, although roughly 3,500 additional appointments will be made every morning.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) says anyone who used the same email address or cell phone number to book a first dose appointment for more than one person will need to call the Appointment Booking Phone Line at 226-289-3560. Second dose appointments cannot be re-booked online when the same contact information was used to book multiple appointments.

Also, anyone who received their first dose in another setting or region, including those who received AstraZeneca and wants a second shot can do so by clicking here.

For eligibility requirements, head to the MLHU website.