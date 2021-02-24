While the Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting 10 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, Southwestern Public Health is reporting no new cases for the second time in three days.

The London region now has a cumulative total of 6,126 cases, 5,844resolved and 181 deaths, leaving 101 active cases. There were no new deaths and it has been more than a week since the last death in the region.

Wednesday's total was half that of Tuesday's, and daily case counts have remained under 20 since Valentine's Day.

There are five ongoing outbreaks at area seniors' facilities, while two school outbreaks have been declared over.

Caradoc North Public School and Clara Brenton Public School are now outbreak free, while outbreaks continue at St. Anne's Catholic School and at Pinetree Montessori School.

Southwestern Public Health, meanwhile is reporting no new cases in Elgin and Oxford counties, for the second time this week.

However, outbreaks remain active at three area long-term care and retirement homes.

Here is where the cases stand in the region based on the most recent publicly available data:

Elgin-Oxford – none new, 28 active, 2,463 total, 2,368 resolved, 67 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – two new, 26 active, 1,410 total, 1,340 resolved, 39 deaths

Grey-Bruce – three new, 15 active, 695 total, 679 resolved, one death

Huron-Perth – one new, 14 active, 1,313 total, 1,250 resolved, 49 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – three new, 72 active, 2,038 total, 1,920 resolved, 46 deaths

Across Ontario, 1,054 infections were reported Wednesday, following a slight dip the previous day.