Middlesex-London sees dip in new COVID-19 cases Saturday, but another death

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting a drop in new daily COVID-19 cases Saturday, although there is one more death.

There were 82 new cases reported Saturday, down from 111 new cases Friday. The death toll now sits at 196 after a man in his 80s with no connection to a long-term care or retirement home died.

The region now has a total of 9,804 cases, with 8,492 resolved and 1,002 active.

The number of variant cases has risen to 1,551 with the vast majority being the B.1.1.7 variant that originated in the U.K. Another 236 cases are mutation-positive.

On Saturday, the province saw 4,094 new infections, down from 4,505 cases Friday.

Lambton Public Health has declared an outbreak at the North Lambton Childcare Centre – St. Peter Canisius Site in Watford after one staff member and one child tested positive.

A child care setting outbreak is declared when there are two or more lab-confirmed cases.

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 12 new, 159 active, 3,275 total, 3,040 resolved, 76 deaths (one new), 343 variants

Haldimand-Norfolk – 27 new, 257 active, 2,149 total, 1,846 resolved, 41 deaths

Huron-Perth – six new, 29 active, 1,545 total, 1,464 resolved, 52 deaths, 73 variants

Sarnia-Lambton – 10 new, 76 active, 3,181 total, 3,049 resolved, 56 deaths (one new), 336 variants

Grey-Bruce – eight new, 111 active, 1,159 total, 1043 resolved, five deaths